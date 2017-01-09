Food & Drink

January 9, 2017 2:54 PM

Recipe of the Day: One-Pot French Onion Soup Rice Skillet

ONE-POT FRENCH ONION SOUP RICE SKILLET

1 pound ground beef

1 small yellow onion, diced

1 cup uncooked regular long-grain white rice

2 1/2 cups beef-flavored broth

1 package (1 ounce) onion soup mix

1/2 cup grated Gruyère or mozzarella cheese

Heat 12-inch skillet over medium heat; add beef and onion. Cook until beef is no longer pink, crumbling beef as it cooks; drain.

2 Stir in rice, broth, and onion soup mix. Heat to boiling; reduce heat to simmering. Cover and cook about 15 minutes, stirring halfway through, until rice is tender.

3 Remove from heat; stir in cheese. Cover; let stand about 2 minutes or until melted. Serves 4.

Bettycrocker.com

Related content

Food & Drink

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Making perfect pour-over coffee

View more video

Entertainment Videos