Recipe of the Day: One-Pot French Onion Soup Rice Skillet

ONE-POT FRENCH ONION SOUP RICE SKILLET
1 pound ground beef
1 small yellow onion, diced
1 cup uncooked regular long-grain white rice
2 1/2 cups beef-flavored broth
1 package (1 ounce) onion soup mix
1/2 cup grated Gruyère or mozzarella cheese
Heat 12-inch skillet over medium heat; add beef and onion. Cook until beef is no longer pink, crumbling beef as it cooks; drain.
2 Stir in rice, broth, and onion soup mix. Heat to boiling; reduce heat to simmering. Cover and cook about 15 minutes, stirring halfway through, until rice is tender.
3 Remove from heat; stir in cheese. Cover; let stand about 2 minutes or until melted. Serves 4.
