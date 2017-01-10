Food & Drink

January 10, 2017 8:00 AM

Recipe of the Day: Quick Mu Shu Pork

QUICK MU SHU PORK

12 ounces boneless pork top loin chops

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

3 cups sliced fresh button mushrooms (8 ounces)

1/2 cup bias-sliced green onions (4)

4 cups packaged shredded cabbage with carrot (coleslaw mix)

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper

8 (7-inch) flour tortillas, warmed

1/4 cup hoisin sauce or plum sauce

Trim fat from meat. Cut meat into thin strips. In a large skillet or wok heat vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Add meat; cook and stir for 2 to 3 minutes or until slightly pink in center. Remove from skillet.

Add mushrooms and green onions to hot skillet. Cook about 3 minutes or until mushrooms are tender, stirring occasionally. Add cabbage with carrot; cook and stir about 1 minute or just until cabbage is wilted.

Return meat to skillet. Stir in soy sauce, sesame oil, and crushed red pepper; heat through. Serve meat mixture with tortillas and hoisin sauce. Makes 4 servings.

BHG.com

Related content

Food & Drink

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Making perfect pour-over coffee

View more video

Entertainment Videos