Recipe of the Day: Santa Fe Chicken Enchilada Stew

SANTA FE CHICKEN ENCHILADA STEW
4 corn tortillas (6 inch), cut into strips
1 teaspoon oil
1 tub (8 ounces) cream cheese spread
1 cup plus 2 tablespoons milk, divided
2 tablespoons (about 1/2 of 1-ounce package) dry taco seasoning
1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite-size pieces
1 can (15 ounces) black beans, rinsed
1 can (11 ounces) corn with red and green bell peppers, drained
1 can (14.5 ounces) diced tomatoes, drained
1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
Heat oven to 400 degrees.
Toss tortilla strips with oil; spread into single layer on rimmed baking sheet. Bake 10 to 12 minutes. or until crisp, stirring occasionally.
Meanwhile, mix cream cheese spread, 2 tablespoons milk and taco seasoning until blended.
Cook chicken in large saucepan sprayed with cooking spray on medium-high heat 8 to 10 minutes, or until done, stirring frequently. Stir in cream cheese mixture, remaining milk, beans, corn and tomatoes; simmer on medium-low heat 6 to 8 min. or until heated through, stirring frequently.
Serve topped with tortilla strips and cilantro. Makes six servings, 1 cup each.
