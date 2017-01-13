Food & Drink

January 13, 2017 8:00 AM

Recipe of the Day: Santa Fe Chicken Enchilada Stew

SANTA FE CHICKEN ENCHILADA STEW

4 corn tortillas (6 inch), cut into strips

1 teaspoon oil

1 tub (8 ounces) cream cheese spread

1 cup plus 2 tablespoons milk, divided

2 tablespoons (about 1/2 of 1-ounce package) dry taco seasoning

1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite-size pieces

1 can (15 ounces) black beans, rinsed

1 can (11 ounces) corn with red and green bell peppers, drained

1 can (14.5 ounces) diced tomatoes, drained

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Heat oven to 400 degrees.

Toss tortilla strips with oil; spread into single layer on rimmed baking sheet. Bake 10 to 12 minutes. or until crisp, stirring occasionally.

Meanwhile, mix cream cheese spread, 2 tablespoons milk and taco seasoning until blended.

Cook chicken in large saucepan sprayed with cooking spray on medium-high heat 8 to 10 minutes, or until done, stirring frequently. Stir in cream cheese mixture, remaining milk, beans, corn and tomatoes; simmer on medium-low heat 6 to 8 min. or until heated through, stirring frequently.

Serve topped with tortilla strips and cilantro. Makes six servings, 1 cup each.

