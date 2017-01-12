Recipe of the Day: Skillet Chicken Ramen Toss

SKILLET CHICKEN RAMEN TOSS
3 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided
2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch chunks
2 cups fresh broccoli florets
1 red bell pepper, cut into 1/2-inch chunks
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
2 (3-ounce) packages chicken-flavored ramen noodles, noodles broken up
2 cups water
In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat 2 tablespoons oil until hot.
Add chicken and cook 5 minutes. Add broccoli, bell pepper, and black pepper and continue cooking 5 to 8 minutes, or until chicken is no longer pink and vegetables are tender. Remove to a bowl.
Heat remaining oil in skillet; add noodles. Cook until browned, stirring constantly. Add seasoning packets, water, and vegetable mixture to skillet. Cook until water is absorbed and noodles are tender, stirring occasionally. Makes 6 servings.
