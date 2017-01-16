Recipe of the Day: Mexican Shrimp Bisque

MEXICAN SHRIMP BISQUE
1 small onion, chopped
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
1 cup chicken broth
1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
1 tablespoon chili powder
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon ground coriander
1/2 pound uncooked medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
1/2 cup sour cream
Chopped fresh cilantro and sliced avocado, optional
In a small saucepan, saute onion in oil until tender. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in flour until blended. Stir in the broth, cream and seasonings; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 5 minutes.
Cut shrimp into bite-size pieces if desired; add shrimp to soup. Simmer 5-10 minutes longer, or until shrimp turn pink.
Place sour cream in a small bowl; gradually stir in 1/2 cup hot soup. Return all to the pan, stirring constantly. Heat through (do not boil). Top with cilantro and avocado if desired. Yield: 3 servings.
