January 16, 2017 9:00 AM

Recipe of the Day: Mexican Shrimp Bisque

MEXICAN SHRIMP BISQUE

1 small onion, chopped

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1 cup chicken broth

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

1 tablespoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon ground coriander

1/2 pound uncooked medium shrimp, peeled and deveined

1/2 cup sour cream

Chopped fresh cilantro and sliced avocado, optional

In a small saucepan, saute onion in oil until tender. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in flour until blended. Stir in the broth, cream and seasonings; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 5 minutes.

Cut shrimp into bite-size pieces if desired; add shrimp to soup. Simmer 5-10 minutes longer, or until shrimp turn pink.

Place sour cream in a small bowl; gradually stir in 1/2 cup hot soup. Return all to the pan, stirring constantly. Heat through (do not boil). Top with cilantro and avocado if desired. Yield: 3 servings.

Taste of Home Cooking for 2 Fall 2005

