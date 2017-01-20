Recipe of the Day: Mexican Corn and Chicken Casserole

MEXICAN CORN AND CHICKEN CASSEROLE
1 (14 1/2 ounce) can reduced-sodium chicken broth
1 cup uncooked long grain rice
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1/4 cup chopped onion
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 cups frozen corn, thawed
1 1/2 cups shredded cooked chicken breast*
1 (14 1/2 ounce) can diced tomatoes, undrained
1 cup tomato sauce
1 cup shredded Mexican-style four cheese blend (4 ounces)
1 tablespoon chili powder
Sour cream (optional)
Fresh cilantro (optional)
2 green onions, thinly sliced (optional)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 2-quart casserole; set aside.
In a large saucepan, combine broth and rice. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, about 15 minutes or until rice is tender.
Meanwhile, in another large saucepan heat oil over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; cook until onion is tender. Remove from heat.
Add corn, shredded chicken, tomatoes, tomato sauce, 1/2 cup of the cheese, the chili powder, and the rice mixture to onion mixture; stir until well mixed. Transfer to the prepared casserole. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/2 cup cheese. Bake, uncovered, for 20 to 25 minutes or until cheese is lightly browned and mixture is heated through. If desired, top with sour cream, cilantro, and sliced green onions. Makes 4 servings.
Tip: To cook chicken breast quickly, in a large skillet combine 8 to 9 ounces skinless, boneless chicken breasts and 1 1/2 cups water. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 12 to 14 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink (170 degrees F). Drain well. Cool slightly. Using two forks, pull chicken apart into shreds.
Comments