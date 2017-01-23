Recipe of the Day: Skillet Parmesan Zucchini

SKILLET PARMESAN ZUCCHINI
1 small red pepper, chopped
1 small onion, chopped
4 small zucchini (1 pound), thinly sliced
1/2 cup pasta sauce
3/4 cup low-fat shredded mozzarella cheese
Cook and stir peppers and onions in large nonstick skillet sprayed with cooking spray on medium heat 5 min. Add zucchini; cook and stir 2 minutes.
Stir in pasta sauce; cover. Cook 8 minutes, or until vegetables are crisp-tender, stirring occasionally.
Sprinkle with cheeses; cook, covered, 1 minute, or until mozzarella is melted. Makes 4 servings.
