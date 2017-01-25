Recipe of the Day: Buffalo chicken dip

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
1 cup cooked chicken breast
1/2 cup buffalo wing sauce
1/2 cup ranch or blue cheese salad dressing
2 cups shredded Colby-Monterey Jack cheese
French bread baguette slices, celery ribs or tortilla chips
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spread cream cheese into an ungreased shallow 1-quart baking dish. Layer with chicken, wing sauce and salad dressing. Sprinkle with cheese.
Bake, uncovered, 20-25 minutes or until cheese is melted. Serve with baguette slices. Yield: about 2 cups. Makes 16 servings.
