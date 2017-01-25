Food & Drink

January 25, 2017 10:27 AM

Recipe of the Day: Buffalo chicken dip

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1 cup cooked chicken breast

1/2 cup buffalo wing sauce

1/2 cup ranch or blue cheese salad dressing

2 cups shredded Colby-Monterey Jack cheese

French bread baguette slices, celery ribs or tortilla chips

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spread cream cheese into an ungreased shallow 1-quart baking dish. Layer with chicken, wing sauce and salad dressing. Sprinkle with cheese.

Bake, uncovered, 20-25 minutes or until cheese is melted. Serve with baguette slices. Yield: about 2 cups. Makes 16 servings.

Taste of Home December/January 2007

