Recipe of the Day: Strawberry Cream Dump Cake

STRAWBERRY CREAM DUMP CAKE
1 box white cake mix
1 1/2 (3/4 cup) sticks butter, melted
3 pounds frozen strawberries (about 8 cups, do not thaw)
2 (6 ounces) containers strawberry flavor yogurt
1 (8-ounce) container whipped topping
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Place frozen strawberries in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.
Drizzle half of the butter over strawberries, then sprinkle cake mix on top. Drizzle with remaining butter.
Bake 50-60 minutes, or until the cake mix is golden on top and the strawberry mixture is bubbly. Cool before serving.
In a large bowl or stand mixer, beat together yogurt and whipped topping until light and fluffy.
Serve slices of the cake topped with the yogurt topping.
