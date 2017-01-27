Food & Drink

Recipe of the Day: Strawberry Cream Dump Cake

1 box white cake mix

1 1/2 (3/4 cup) sticks butter, melted

3 pounds frozen strawberries (about 8 cups, do not thaw)

2 (6 ounces) containers strawberry flavor yogurt

1 (8-ounce) container whipped topping

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Place frozen strawberries in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.

Drizzle half of the butter over strawberries, then sprinkle cake mix on top. Drizzle with remaining butter.

Bake 50-60 minutes, or until the cake mix is golden on top and the strawberry mixture is bubbly. Cool before serving.

In a large bowl or stand mixer, beat together yogurt and whipped topping until light and fluffy.

Serve slices of the cake topped with the yogurt topping.

Tablespoon.com

