Recipe of the Day: Slow-Cooker Monkey Bread

SLOW-COOKER MONKEY BREAD
1/4 cup butter, melted
2 cans (12.4 ounces each) refrigerated cinnamon rolls with icing
6 eggs
1/2 cup whipping or heavy cream
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup real maple syrup
Spray 5-quart oval slow cooker with cooking spray. Pour melted butter into slow cooker. Separate each can of dough into 8 rolls; set icing aside. Cut each roll into 8 pieces; place pieces over butter in slow cooker.
In medium bowl, beat eggs. Add whipping cream, cinnamon and vanilla; beat until well blended. Gently pour mixture over roll pieces. Drizzle with 1/2 cup of the syrup.
Cover; cook on low heat setting 2 hours 30 minutes, or until set and temperature in center is 160 degrees. Drizzle with reserved icing and remaining 1/2 cup syrup. Serves 10.
