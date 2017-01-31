Recipe of the Day: Cheesy Cheddar Broccoli Casserole

CHEESY CHEDDAR BROCCOLI CASSEROLE
1 can (10-3/4 ounces) condensed cream of mushroom soup, undiluted
1 cup (8 ounces) sour cream
1 1/2 cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese, divided
1 can (6 ounces) french-fried onions, divided
2 packages (16 ounces each) frozen broccoli florets, thawed
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. In a large saucepan, combine soup, sour cream, 1 cup cheese and 1 1/4 cups onions; heat through over medium heat, stirring until blended, 4-5 minutes. Stir in broccoli. Transfer to a greased 2-quart baking dish.
Bake, uncovered, until bubbly, 25-30 minutes. Sprinkle with the remaining cheese and onions. Bake until cheese is melted, 10-15 minutes. Yield: 8 servings.
