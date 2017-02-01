Food & Drink

February 1, 2017 8:00 AM

Recipe of the Day: Healthy Microwave Apple Crisp

HEALTHY MICROWAVE APPLE CRISP

4 medium tart apples, peeled and thinly sliced

1/4 cup sugar

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

TOPPING:

2/3 cup old-fashioned oats (quick-cook are OK; do not use instant)

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

3 tablespoons cold butter

Vanilla ice cream, optional

Toss apples with sugar, flour, lemon juice and cinnamon. Transfer to a greased microwave-safe 9-inch deep-dish pie plate.

Mix first four topping ingredients. Cut in butter until crumbly; sprinkle over filling.

Cover with waxed paper. Microwave on high until apples are tender, 5-7 minutes. If desired, serve with ice cream.

Yield: 6 servings. 1 cup: 252 calories, 7 grams fat, 15 mg cholesterol, 66 mg sodium, 49 grams carbohydrates, 35 grams sugars, 3 grams fiber), 2 grams protein.

Editor's note: This recipe was tested in a 1,100-watt microwave.

Simple & Delicious January/February 2009

Related content

Food & Drink

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Making perfect pour-over coffee

View more video

Entertainment Videos