Recipe of the Day: Healthy Microwave Apple Crisp

HEALTHY MICROWAVE APPLE CRISP
4 medium tart apples, peeled and thinly sliced
1/4 cup sugar
1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons lemon juice
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
TOPPING:
2/3 cup old-fashioned oats (quick-cook are OK; do not use instant)
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
3 tablespoons cold butter
Vanilla ice cream, optional
Toss apples with sugar, flour, lemon juice and cinnamon. Transfer to a greased microwave-safe 9-inch deep-dish pie plate.
Mix first four topping ingredients. Cut in butter until crumbly; sprinkle over filling.
Cover with waxed paper. Microwave on high until apples are tender, 5-7 minutes. If desired, serve with ice cream.
Yield: 6 servings. 1 cup: 252 calories, 7 grams fat, 15 mg cholesterol, 66 mg sodium, 49 grams carbohydrates, 35 grams sugars, 3 grams fiber), 2 grams protein.
Editor's note: This recipe was tested in a 1,100-watt microwave.
