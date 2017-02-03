Recipe of the Day: Peanut Butter Brownie Trifle

PEANUT BUTTER BROWNIE TRIFLE
1 fudge brownie mix (13-by-9-inch pan size)
1 package (10 ounces) peanut butter chips
2 packages (13 ounces each) miniature peanut butter cups
4 cups cold low-fat milk
2 packages (5.1 ounces each) instant vanilla pudding mix
1 cup creamy peanut butter
4 teaspoons vanilla extract
3 containers (8 ounces each) frozen whipped topping, thawed
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare brownie batter according to package directions; stir in peanut butter chips. Bake in a greased 13-by-9-inch baking pan 20-25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out with moist crumbs; do not overbake.
Cool on a wire rack; cut into 3/4-inch pieces.
Cut peanut butter cups in half; set aside 1/3 cup for garnish.
In a large bowl, whisk milk and pudding mixes for 2 minutes (mixture will be thick). Add peanut butter and vanilla; mix well. Fold in 1 1/2 containers whipped topping.
Place a third of the brownies in a 5-quart glass bowl; top with a third of the remaining peanut butter cups. Spoon a third of the pudding mixture over the top. Repeat layers twice. Cover with remaining whipped topping; garnish with reserved peanut butter cups. Refrigerate until chilled. Yield: 20 servings (1 cup each).
