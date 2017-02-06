Food & Drink

February 6, 2017 8:00 AM

Recipe of the Day: Potato Chowder

POTATO CHOWDER

8 cups diced potatoes

3 cans (14 1/2 ounces each) chicken broth

1 can (10 3/4 ounces) condensed cream of chicken soup, undiluted

1/3 cup chopped onion

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, cubed

1/2 pound sliced bacon, cooked and crumbled, optional

Minced chives, optional

In a 5-quart slow cooker, combine the first five ingredients. Cover and cook on low for 8-10 hours, or until potatoes are tender.

Add cream cheese; stir until blended. Garnish with bacon and chives if desired. Yield: 12 servings (3 quarts).

Quick Cooking July/August 2001

Related content

Food & Drink

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Making perfect pour-over coffee

View more video

Entertainment Videos