Recipe of the Day: Potato Chowder

POTATO CHOWDER
8 cups diced potatoes
3 cans (14 1/2 ounces each) chicken broth
1 can (10 3/4 ounces) condensed cream of chicken soup, undiluted
1/3 cup chopped onion
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, cubed
1/2 pound sliced bacon, cooked and crumbled, optional
Minced chives, optional
In a 5-quart slow cooker, combine the first five ingredients. Cover and cook on low for 8-10 hours, or until potatoes are tender.
Add cream cheese; stir until blended. Garnish with bacon and chives if desired. Yield: 12 servings (3 quarts).
