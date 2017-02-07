Recipe of the Day: Cheeseburger Bombs

CHEESEBURGER BOMBS
1 can refrigerator biscuits
3 slices bacon
1/2 onion, chopped finely
1 pound lean ground beef
2 tablespoons barbecue sauce
1tablespoons ketchup
1/3 cup cream cheese
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon mustard
5 ounces Cheddar cheese, sliced
1 egg white
Sesame seeds, optional
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Chop raw bacon. Add to simmering pan with onions and beef. Cook until brown.
Add in barbecue sauce and ketchup. Scoop in cream cheese. Add Worcestershire sauce and mustard. Mix well. Turn heat down and let simmer.
Roll out biscuit dough and add 2 tablespoons of beef mixture to each piece.
Top with slice of Cheddar cheese.
Wrap dough around stuffing in the shape of a ball, sealing edges. Brush with egg white. Sprinkle sesame seeds, if desired. Bake13-16 minutes.
