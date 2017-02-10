Recipe of the Day: Layered Meatball Bake

LAYERED MEATBALL BAKE
1 package (6 ounces) stuffing mix for chicken
1 can reduced-fat reduced-sodium condensed cream of mushroom soup
1/4 cup milk
1 package (12 ounces) frozen fully cooked meatballs
2 cups frozen peas
1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
Heat oven to 400 degrees. Prepare stuffing as directed on package, using the light prep directions.
Mix soup and milk in 13-by-9-inch baking dish sprayed with cooking spray. Stir in meatballs and peas; top with cheese and stuffing.
Bake 20 to 25 minutes, or until heated through. Makes 6 servings.
