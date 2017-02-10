Food & Drink

February 10, 2017 8:00 AM

Recipe of the Day: Layered Meatball Bake

LAYERED MEATBALL BAKE

1 package (6 ounces) stuffing mix for chicken

1 can reduced-fat reduced-sodium condensed cream of mushroom soup

1/4 cup milk

1 package (12 ounces) frozen fully cooked meatballs

2 cups frozen peas

1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Prepare stuffing as directed on package, using the light prep directions.

Mix soup and milk in 13-by-9-inch baking dish sprayed with cooking spray. Stir in meatballs and peas; top with cheese and stuffing.

Bake 20 to 25 minutes, or until heated through. Makes 6 servings.

Kraftrecipes.com

Related content

Food & Drink

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Making perfect pour-over coffee

View more video

Entertainment Videos