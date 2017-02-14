Food & Drink

Recipe of the Day: Ooey Gooey Butter Cake Bars

OOEY GOOEY BUTTER CAKE BARS

1 box French vanilla cake mix

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, melted

3 eggs

8 ounces cream cheese

1 pound bag (about 3 3/4 cups) powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line an 8-by-8-inch baking dish with parchment paper.

In a bowl, mix together the cake mix, melted butter and 1 egg until a soft dough forms. Press into the bottom of the baking dish.

In a stand mixer, combine together the cream cheese, 2 eggs, sugar and vanilla until smooth. Spread over the cake mix layer.

Bake bars for 45 minutes, or until edges are golden brown and the center has set to a soft consistency.

Cool completely before slicing into bars and serving. Makes 12 slices.

Tablespoon.com

