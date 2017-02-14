Recipe of the Day: Ooey Gooey Butter Cake Bars

OOEY GOOEY BUTTER CAKE BARS
1 box French vanilla cake mix
1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, melted
3 eggs
8 ounces cream cheese
1 pound bag (about 3 3/4 cups) powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line an 8-by-8-inch baking dish with parchment paper.
In a bowl, mix together the cake mix, melted butter and 1 egg until a soft dough forms. Press into the bottom of the baking dish.
In a stand mixer, combine together the cream cheese, 2 eggs, sugar and vanilla until smooth. Spread over the cake mix layer.
Bake bars for 45 minutes, or until edges are golden brown and the center has set to a soft consistency.
Cool completely before slicing into bars and serving. Makes 12 slices.
