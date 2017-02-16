Recipe of the Day: Skinny Slow-Cooker Chicken Tortilla Soup

SKINNY SLOW-COOKER CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP
1 onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 tablespoon olive oil
3 cups low-sodium chicken broth
1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce
1 can fire-roasted diced tomatoes (or regular if you prefer less spicy)
1 can chopped mild green chiles
1/4 cup chopped cilantro
4 cups cooked and shredded chicken (or rotisserie chicken)
1 (1-ounce) packed taco seasoning mix
1 can corn, drained
1. Heat oil over medium/high heat in a medium skillet. Add onion and garlic and cook until translucent, about 3 minutes.
2. Once sauteed, add the onion and garlic to a slow cooker over high heat. Add in all other ingredients. Stir to combine.
3. Heat on high, covered, for 2-3 hours, or on low for 4-5 hours.
4. When ready to serve the soup, garnish with extra cilantro, low-fat sour cream or other favorite toppings.
