February 16, 2017 8:00 AM

Recipe of the Day: Skinny Slow-Cooker Chicken Tortilla Soup

SKINNY SLOW-COOKER CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon olive oil

3 cups low-sodium chicken broth

1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce

1 can fire-roasted diced tomatoes (or regular if you prefer less spicy)

1 can chopped mild green chiles

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

4 cups cooked and shredded chicken (or rotisserie chicken)

1 (1-ounce) packed taco seasoning mix

1 can corn, drained

1. Heat oil over medium/high heat in a medium skillet. Add onion and garlic and cook until translucent, about 3 minutes.

2. Once sauteed, add the onion and garlic to a slow cooker over high heat. Add in all other ingredients. Stir to combine.

3. Heat on high, covered, for 2-3 hours, or on low for 4-5 hours.

4. When ready to serve the soup, garnish with extra cilantro, low-fat sour cream or other favorite toppings.

