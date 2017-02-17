Recipe of the Day: Diabetic Muffin Tin Pancakes

DIABETIC MUFFIN TIN PANCAKES
2 eggs
1/2 cup fat-free milk
2 tablespoons margarine, melted
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 cup flour
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup sugar-free strawberry preserves, warmed
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Coat 24 mini muffin cups with cooking spray.
In a blender, combine all ingredients except preserves, and blend on high 30 seconds or until smooth. Pour batter into muffin tins filling cups halfway full.
Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until puffed up. Remove from oven and let sit 2 minutes. Fill each mini pancake with 1 teaspoon of warmed preserves, and serve immediately.
Tip: Feel free to change these up by using any flavor preserve or jelly you prefer.
Serves 8, each with 88 calories, 4 grams fat, 3 grams protein, 47 mg cholesterol, 123 mg sodium, 12 grams carbohydrates, 3 grams fiber, 1 gram sugar.
