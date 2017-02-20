Recipe of the Day: One-Bowl Caramel Skillet Brownie

ONE-BOWL CARAMEL SKILLET BROWNIE
4 ounces bittersweet chocolate (60 to 70 percent cacao), finely chopped
8 tablespoons (1/2 cup) unsalted butter, cut into small cubes
3/4 cup granulated sugar
2 large eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2/3 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 heaping tablespoons good-quality caramel sauce
1/4 teaspoon flaky sea salt
Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and heat to 350 degrees. Place the chocolate in a large bowl.
Melt the butter in an 8- or 9-inch cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Pour the melted butter over the chocolate, leaving a film of butter on the pan. Set the pan aside. Let the mixture sit for a minute, then stir to evenly combine — the chocolate should be melted and the mixture should be smooth.
Add the sugar and whisk to combine. Whisk in the eggs, one at a time, followed by the vanilla. Whisk vigorously for about 1 minute. Stir in the flour and salt.
Transfer the batter to the skillet and spread into an even layer. Drop dollops of the caramel sauce all over the top. Using a butter knife, gently swirl the caramel sauce into the batter, running the knife lengthwise and crosswise. Sprinkle the top evenly with the flaky sea salt.
Bake until a tester inserted in the center comes out with just a few crumbs, 25 to 30 minutes. The edges should look firm and well-baked, the center should be moist but not gooey, and the caramel sauce should be bubbling.
Cool completely in the skillet on a wire rack. Cut into squares and serve. Makes 15 to 20.
Storage: Brownies will keep well stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 4 days.
