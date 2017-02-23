Food & Drink

February 23, 2017 8:00 AM

Recipe of the Day: Lemon Cake Cookies

LEMON CAKE COOKIES

1 box lemon cake mix

1 container (8 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed

1 egg

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1 Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray cookie sheet with cooking spray.

2 In medium bowl, stir together cake mix, whipped topping and egg until combined. (Dough will be thick and sticky.)

3 Place powdered sugar in small bowl. Using wet hands, shape tablespoonfuls of dough into balls; roll in powdered sugar. On cookie sheet, place balls 2 inches apart.

4 Bake 10 to 12 minutes, or until edges are set. Cool 2 minutes; remove from cookie sheet to cooling rack. Makes 30 cookies

Bettycrocker.com

Related content

Food & Drink

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Making perfect pour-over coffee

View more video

Entertainment Videos