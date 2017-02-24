Recipe of the Day: Sour Cream-Raspberry Muffins

SOUR CREAM-RASPBERRY MUFFINS
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
3/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup butter, softened
1 cup granulated sugar
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
8 ounces sour cream
1 1/2 cups fresh or frozen raspberries and/or blueberries
1 tablespoon granulated sugar
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Powdered sugar (optional)
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease 12 (2 1/2-inch) muffin cups or line with paper bake cups; set aside. In a medium bowl, stir together flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt; set aside.
In a large mixing bowl, beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds.
Add the 1 cup granulated sugar; beat on medium speed until light and fluffy.
Beat in eggs and vanilla just until combined.
Alternately add flour mixture and sour cream, beating on low speed just until mixture is moistened.
Spoon half of the batter into the prepared muffin cups, filling each about one-third full. Top with half of the berries. Spoon the remaining batter into cups, filling each about two-thirds full. Top with the remaining berries.
In a small bowl, stir together the 1 tablespoon granulated sugar and the cinnamon; sprinkle evenly over muffin batter.
Bake 28 to 30 minutes, or until golden brown and tops spring back when lightly touched. Cool in muffin cups on a wire rack for 5 minutes. Remove from muffin cups. If desired, sprinkle with powdered sugar. Serve warm.
To store: Let muffins cool on a wire rack. Store cooled muffins in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. To reheat, wrap muffins in foil. Heat in a 350-degree oven 12 to 15 minutes, or until heated through.
