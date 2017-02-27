Recipe of the Day: Peanut Butter Poke Cake Brownies

PEANUT BUTTER POKE CAKE BROWNIES
1 package (18 to 20 ounces) brownie mix (13-by-9-inch pan size)
2 packages (3.4 ounces each) vanilla flavor instant pudding
2 cups cold milk
3/4 cup creamy peanut butter, divided
2 cups thawed whipped topping
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare brownie batter as directed on package; pour into 13-by-9-inch baking dish sprayed with cooking spray. Bake 40 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in center comes out with fudgy crumbs. (Do not overbake.) Cool completely.
Make 36 holes in top of brownie, leaving thin layer of brownie on bottom on each hole. Reserve removed pieces for later use.
Beat pudding mixes and milk in medium bowl with whisk 2 minutes. Add 2/3 cup peanut butter; mix well. Stir in whipped topping. Spread over brownie; top with reserved brownie pieces.
Microwave remaining peanut butter in microwaveable bowl on high 30 seconds; stir. Drizzle over dessert. Refrigerate 2 hours or until chilled.
Comments