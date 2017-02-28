Food & Drink

February 28, 2017 8:00 AM

Recipe of the Day: Deconstructed Pear Pork Chops

DECONSTRUCTED PEAR PORK CHOPS

1 package (6 ounces) corn bread stuffing mix

4 boneless pork loin chops (6 ounces each)

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons butter

2 medium pears, chopped

1 medium sweet red pepper, chopped

2 green onions, thinly sliced

Prepare stuffing mix according to package directions. Meanwhile, sprinkle chops with pepper and salt. In a large skillet, brown pork chops in butter. Sprinkle with pears and red pepper.

Top with stuffing and onions. Cook, uncovered, over medium heat for 8-10 minutes, or until a thermometer reads 145 degrees. Yield: 4 servings.

Taste of Home Simple & Delicious December/January 2012

