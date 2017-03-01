Recipe of the Day: Make-Ahead Breakfast Mini Bites

MAKE-AHEAD BREAKFAST MINI BITES
How much of each ingredient you’ll need depends on how many bites you’d like to make. For example, to make 9 bites, the original recipe used two containers of Yoplait yogurt and about 1 1/2 cups Chex granola and a pint of berries. Feel free to scale this up or down, depending on your family’s snacking needs.
Your favorite granola or crispy cereal
Fruit yogurt
Fresh berries, such as blueberries, strawberries (hulled and halved), blackberries
Mini muffin tin
Mini muffin tin liners
Spoon
1. Place a liner in each cup of your mini-muffin tin.
2. Next, use your hands to roughly crush a handful of granola. Drop, one tablespoon at a time, into the lined muffin-tin cups. Don’t worry about being super-precise; as long as the bottom of the cup is covered completely with cereal, you’re golden.
3. Using a spoon, add yogurt to each cup, spreading lightly so the bottom of the cup is covered completely and filling until cups are about three-quarters of the way full.
4. Fresh berries are the finishing touch. Top each cup with one, two or three berries, depending on the size of the fruit and the combination you use. (Banana slices, chopped tropical fruits or nuts would also be good.)
5. Freeze your cups until yogurt is firm, about 1 to 3 hours, depending on your freezer’s temperature. Once they’ve hardened, they’re ready to eat. You can store your fro-yo granola bites in a zip-top freezer bag or plastic storage container until you’re ready to grab ‘em and go.
