Recipe of the Day: Quick Pasta Carbonara

QUICK PASTA CARBONARA
1/2 pound fettuccine, uncooked
4 slices bacon, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
4 ounces cream cheese, cubed
1 cup frozen peas
3/4 cup milk
1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
Cook pasta as directed on package, omitting salt.
Meanwhile, cook and stir bacon in large skillet until crisp. Remove bacon from skillet with slotted spoon; drain on paper towels. Discard all but 2 tablespoons drippings from skillet.
Add remaining ingredients to reserved drippings; cook on low heat 3 to 5 minutes, or until cream cheese is completely melted and mixture is well blended, stirring frequently.
Drain pasta; place in large bowl. Add cream cheese sauce and bacon; mix lightly. Makes 4 servings, 1 1/4 cups each.
