Food & Drink

March 2, 2017 8:00 AM

Recipe of the Day: Quick Pasta Carbonara

QUICK PASTA CARBONARA

1/2 pound fettuccine, uncooked

4 slices bacon, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

4 ounces cream cheese, cubed

1 cup frozen peas

3/4 cup milk

1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

Cook pasta as directed on package, omitting salt.

Meanwhile, cook and stir bacon in large skillet until crisp. Remove bacon from skillet with slotted spoon; drain on paper towels. Discard all but 2 tablespoons drippings from skillet.

Add remaining ingredients to reserved drippings; cook on low heat 3 to 5 minutes, or until cream cheese is completely melted and mixture is well blended, stirring frequently.

Drain pasta; place in large bowl. Add cream cheese sauce and bacon; mix lightly. Makes 4 servings, 1 1/4 cups each.

Kraftrecipes.com

Related content

Food & Drink

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Making perfect pour-over coffee

View more video

Entertainment Videos