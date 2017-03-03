Food & Drink

March 3, 2017 8:00 AM

Recipe of the Day: Butterscotch Toffee Cookies

BUTTERSCOTCH TOFFEE COOKIES

2 large eggs

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1 package butter pecan cake mix (regular size)

1 package (10 to 11 ounces) butterscotch chips

1 package (8 ounces) milk chocolate English toffee bits

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, beat eggs and oil until blended; gradually add cake mix and mix well. Fold in chips and toffee bits.

Drop by tablespoonfuls 2 inches apart onto greased baking sheets. Bake 10-12 minutes, or until golden brown. Cool 1 minute before removing to wire racks. Yield: 5 dozen.

Taste of Home

