Recipe of the Day: Butterscotch Toffee Cookies

BUTTERSCOTCH TOFFEE COOKIES
2 large eggs
1/2 cup vegetable oil
1 package butter pecan cake mix (regular size)
1 package (10 to 11 ounces) butterscotch chips
1 package (8 ounces) milk chocolate English toffee bits
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, beat eggs and oil until blended; gradually add cake mix and mix well. Fold in chips and toffee bits.
Drop by tablespoonfuls 2 inches apart onto greased baking sheets. Bake 10-12 minutes, or until golden brown. Cool 1 minute before removing to wire racks. Yield: 5 dozen.
