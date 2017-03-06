Recipe of the Day: Mexican Roasted Potato Salad

MEXICAN ROASTED POTATO SALAD
4 pounds potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch cubes (about 8 cups)
1 tablespoon canola oil
1 1/2 teaspoons salt, divided
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1 can (15 ounces) black beans, rinsed and drained
1 can (4 ounces) chopped mild green chilies
2 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro
3/4 cup sour cream
3/4 cup mayonnaise
2 teaspoons lime juice
1 teaspoon ground chipotle pepper or 2 teaspoons chili powder
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Place potatoeson a greased baking pan with a lip. Drizzle with oil; sprinkle with 1 teaspoon salt and pepper. Toss to coat. Roast 25-30 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally.
In a large bowl, mix potatoes, beans, chilies and cilantro.
In a small bowl, combine sour cream, mayonnaise, lime juice, chipotle pepper, cumin, garlic powder and remaining salt. Pour dressing over potato mixture; toss to coat. Serve warm. Yield: 10 servings.
Comments