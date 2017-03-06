Food & Drink

March 6, 2017 8:00 AM

Recipe of the Day: Mexican Roasted Potato Salad

MEXICAN ROASTED POTATO SALAD

4 pounds potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch cubes (about 8 cups)

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 1/2 teaspoons salt, divided

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 can (15 ounces) black beans, rinsed and drained

1 can (4 ounces) chopped mild green chilies

2 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro

3/4 cup sour cream

3/4 cup mayonnaise

2 teaspoons lime juice

1 teaspoon ground chipotle pepper or 2 teaspoons chili powder

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Place potatoeson a greased baking pan with a lip. Drizzle with oil; sprinkle with 1 teaspoon salt and pepper. Toss to coat. Roast 25-30 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally.

In a large bowl, mix potatoes, beans, chilies and cilantro.

In a small bowl, combine sour cream, mayonnaise, lime juice, chipotle pepper, cumin, garlic powder and remaining salt. Pour dressing over potato mixture; toss to coat. Serve warm. Yield: 10 servings.

Simple & Delicious February/March 2014

