Recipe of the Day: Cinnamon Sugar Pull-Apart Muffins

CINNAMON SUGAR PULL-APART MUFFINS
1 can (11 ounces) refrigerated crusty French loaf
1/4 cup butter
1/2 cup sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and spray a muffin tin with cooking spray.
In a skillet, brown the butter over medium-low heat for about 5 minutes. The butter will turn a caramel color and smell nutty. (Watch it carefully because it can quickly go from browned to burned.) Set aside to cool.
In a small bowl, combine the sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg. Set aside for later.
Open the bread dough and place on a cutting board. Using a sharp knife, make a small slit to score the dough at the middle point of the roll, so that there are two equal sections. Then score each section again in the middle. Repeat, scoring sections at the halfway point, until you have 31 slits in the dough. Using a very sharp serrated knife, slice the dough into discs using these score marks as guides.
Place all the slices on a large sheet of wax or parchment paper and flatten with a rolling pin. Brush each disc of dough with the melted butter. Dip buttered slices into the cinnamon sugar mixture. Add any remaining butter and sugar mixture to the prepared muffin tin.
Stack 5-6 pieces of dough on top of each other. Slice each stack in half and place both sections cut side down in a muffin tin. Repeat with remaining dough until all cups of the muffin tin are filled.
Place muffin tin onto a large rimmed cookie sheet to catch any sugar or butter overflow. Bake 20-25 minutes or until golden brown. Allow muffins to cool for 10 minutes in the pan. Makes 6 servings.
See step-by-step photos at tablespoon.com
