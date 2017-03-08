Recipe of the Day: Greek Yogurt Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

Food & Drink

Greek Yogurt Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

4 chicken cutlets, or 2 boneless skinless chicken breasts, each cut in 2 thin pieces

8 ounces uncooked fettuccine

4 cups fresh broccoli florets

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 cup chicken broth

8 ounces fat-free cream cheese, softened

6 ounces plain Greek yogurt

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

In 10- to 12-inch skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Sprinkle salt and pepper on both sides of each chicken cutlet; place chicken in skillet. Cook, turning once, until browned on each side and no longer pink in center.

Meanwhile, cook fettuccine as directed on package. During last 6 to 8 minutes of cooking time, add broccoli florets to water. When pasta is done, broccoli will be crisp-tender. Drain pasta and broccoli; place in large bowl.

Remove chicken from skillet when done. Cook garlic in skillet over low heat 2 to 3 minutes. Add broth; scrape up all bits from bottom of skillet. Reduce heat to low. Add cream cheese; beat with whisk until melted. Remove skillet from heat. Stir in yogurt and cheese until well combined.

Pour sauce over fettuccine and broccoli in bowl; toss well. Serve chicken cutlets over fettuccine and broccoli.

Tips: Chicken can also be cut into bite-size pieces and added to the fettuccine, broccoli and sauce mixture. For an even healthier Alfredo but a bit tangier, add two 6-ounce containers Greek yogurt and omit the cream cheese. Cooked frozen broccoli florets can be used in place of the fresh.

