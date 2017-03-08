Recipe of the Day: Greek Yogurt Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

GREEK YOGURT CHICKEN BROCCOLI ALFREDO
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
4 chicken cutlets, or 2 boneless skinless chicken breasts, each cut in 2 thin pieces
8 ounces uncooked fettuccine
4 cups fresh broccoli florets
2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
1 cup chicken broth
8 ounces fat-free cream cheese, softened
6 ounces plain Greek yogurt
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
In 10- to 12-inch skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Sprinkle salt and pepper on both sides of each chicken cutlet; place chicken in skillet. Cook, turning once, until browned on each side and no longer pink in center.
Meanwhile, cook fettuccine as directed on package. During last 6 to 8 minutes of cooking time, add broccoli florets to water. When pasta is done, broccoli will be crisp-tender. Drain pasta and broccoli; place in large bowl.
Remove chicken from skillet when done. Cook garlic in skillet over low heat 2 to 3 minutes. Add broth; scrape up all bits from bottom of skillet. Reduce heat to low. Add cream cheese; beat with whisk until melted. Remove skillet from heat. Stir in yogurt and cheese until well combined.
Pour sauce over fettuccine and broccoli in bowl; toss well. Serve chicken cutlets over fettuccine and broccoli.
Tips: Chicken can also be cut into bite-size pieces and added to the fettuccine, broccoli and sauce mixture. For an even healthier Alfredo but a bit tangier, add two 6-ounce containers Greek yogurt and omit the cream cheese. Cooked frozen broccoli florets can be used in place of the fresh.
Comments