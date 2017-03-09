Food & Drink

Recipe of the Day: Microwave Peanut Butter Fudge Bites

MICROWAVE PEANUT BUTTER FUDGE BITES

6 ounces white chocolate

1/2 cup creamy peanut butter

1/3 cup water

1 package (3.4 ounces) butterscotch flavor instant pudding

3 cups powdered sugar

1/3 cup chopped dry roasted peanuts

Line 8-inch square pan with foil, with ends of foil extending over sides. Microwave first 3 ingredients in large microwaveable bowl on high 2 minutes; stir until chocolate is completely melted and mixture is well blended.

Add dry pudding mix; stir with whisk 2 minutes. Gradually stir in sugar; press onto bottom of prepared pan. Top with nuts; press gently into fudge to secure.

Refrigerate 2 hours or until firm. Use foil handles to lift fudge from pan before cutting into pieces. Makes 24 pieces. (See another fudge recipe that uses white chocolate at bnd.com.)

