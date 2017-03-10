Food & Drink

March 10, 2017 8:00 AM

Recipe of the Day: American Goulash

AMERICAN GOULASH

1 pound lean (at least 80 percent) ground beef

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

12 ounces beef flavored broth

1 can (15 ounces) tomato sauce

1 can (14.5 ounces) fire-roasted diced tomatoes, undrained

1 tablespoon Italian seasoning

1 teaspoon paprika

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 cup uncooked elbow macaroni or other short pasta

3 ounces cream cheese, cubed

1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese (4 ounces)

1/2 cup flavored croutons, coarsely crushed

1. Heat 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat; add beef and onion. Cook 7 to 9 minutes, stirring frequently, until beef is brown; drain, and return to skillet. Add garlic; cook about 1 minute or until garlic is fragrant.

Stir in broth, tomato sauce, tomatoes, Italian seasoning, paprika and pepper. Heat to simmering, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat; cover and simmer about 20 minutes or until slightly thickened.

2. Stir in macaroni; cover and cook 16 to 18 minutes, stirring occasionally, until pasta is tender.

Stir in cream cheese until completely melted, about 3 minutes.

Sprinkle with shredded cheese; top with crushed croutons. Makes 6 servings.

Expert tip: If you don’t have Italian seasoning, substitute 1 teaspoon each of dried basil, dried oregano and dried rosemary in the recipe.

Bettycrocker.com

