Recipe of the Day: Taco Noodle Dish

TACO NOODLE DISH
3 cups uncooked wide egg noodles
2 pounds lean ground turkey
1 envelope reduced-sodium taco seasoning
1 teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon chili powder
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce
1 can (4 ounces) chopped green chilies
1/2 cup water
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
TOPPINGS:
2 cups shredded lettuce
2 medium tomatoes, chopped
1/3 cup sliced ripe olives
1/2 cup taco sauce
1/2 cup fat-free sour cream
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cook noodles according to package directions for al dente; drain.
Meanwhile, in a large nonstick skillet, cook and crumble turkey over medium-high heat until no longer pink, 6-8 minutes; drain. Stir in seasonings, tomato sauce, chilies and water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 5 minutes.
Spread noodles in a 11-by-7-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Top with turkey mixture; sprinkle with cheese. Bake, uncovered, until cheese is melted, 10-15 minutes.
Top casserole with lettuce, tomatoes, olives and taco sauce. Serve with sour cream. Yield: 6 servings.
Health tip: Even reduced-sodium taco seasoning adds over 300 mg sodium per serving. Make your own with 4 teaspoons dried minced onion, 3 teaspoons chili powder, 1 teaspoon cornstarch, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon cumin, 1/2 teaspoons dried oregano and 1/8 teaspoons cayenne.
