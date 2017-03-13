Food & Drink

March 13, 2017 8:00 AM

Recipe of the Day: Taco Noodle Dish

TACO NOODLE DISH

3 cups uncooked wide egg noodles

2 pounds lean ground turkey

1 envelope reduced-sodium taco seasoning

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce

1 can (4 ounces) chopped green chilies

1/2 cup water

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

TOPPINGS:

2 cups shredded lettuce

2 medium tomatoes, chopped

1/3 cup sliced ripe olives

1/2 cup taco sauce

1/2 cup fat-free sour cream

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cook noodles according to package directions for al dente; drain.

Meanwhile, in a large nonstick skillet, cook and crumble turkey over medium-high heat until no longer pink, 6-8 minutes; drain. Stir in seasonings, tomato sauce, chilies and water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 5 minutes.

Spread noodles in a 11-by-7-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Top with turkey mixture; sprinkle with cheese. Bake, uncovered, until cheese is melted, 10-15 minutes.

Top casserole with lettuce, tomatoes, olives and taco sauce. Serve with sour cream. Yield: 6 servings.

Health tip: Even reduced-sodium taco seasoning adds over 300 mg sodium per serving. Make your own with 4 teaspoons dried minced onion, 3 teaspoons chili powder, 1 teaspoon cornstarch, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon cumin, 1/2 teaspoons dried oregano and 1/8 teaspoons cayenne.

Light & Tasty April/May 2004

