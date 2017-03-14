Food & Drink

March 14, 2017 8:00 AM

Recipe of the Day: Peach Cobbler Dump Cake

PEACH COBBLER DUMP CAKE

2 cans (15 ounces each) sliced peaches in extra-light syrup

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 package yellow cake mix (regular size)

3/4 cup sliced almonds

1/2 cup cold butter

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place one can of peaches in a greased 13-by-9-inch baking dish. Drain remaining can of peaches and add to baking dish; sprinkle with brown sugar and cinnamon. Sprinkle with cake mix and almonds.

Cut butter into very thin slices; arrange over top, spacing evenly. Bake until golden brown and fruit is bubbly, 35-40 minutes. Serve warm. Yield: 15 servings.

Simple & Delicious February/March 2017

Related content

Food & Drink

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Making perfect pour-over coffee

View more video

Entertainment Videos