Recipe of the Day: Peach Cobbler Dump Cake

PEACH COBBLER DUMP CAKE
2 cans (15 ounces each) sliced peaches in extra-light syrup
2 tablespoons brown sugar
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 package yellow cake mix (regular size)
3/4 cup sliced almonds
1/2 cup cold butter
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place one can of peaches in a greased 13-by-9-inch baking dish. Drain remaining can of peaches and add to baking dish; sprinkle with brown sugar and cinnamon. Sprinkle with cake mix and almonds.
Cut butter into very thin slices; arrange over top, spacing evenly. Bake until golden brown and fruit is bubbly, 35-40 minutes. Serve warm. Yield: 15 servings.
