Recipe of the Day: Chicken-Broccoli au Gratin

CHICKEN-BROCCOLI AU GRATIN
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 cup sliced fresh mushrooms
1 small onion, sliced (1/2 cup)
1 box (10 ounces) frozen broccoli and cheese sauce
2/3 cup ricotta cheese
1 cup chopped cooked chicken
1 can (4 ounces) refrigerated crescent dinner rolls (4 rolls)
Heat oven to 375 degrees. In 10-inch skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms and onion; cook 5 to 7 minutes, stirring frequently, until tender. Meanwhile, microwave broccoli with cheese sauce as directed on box.
Add broccoli, ricotta and chicken to skillet; stir to combine. Spray 8-inch (2-quart) casserole with nonstick cooking spray. Add chicken mixture to casserole.
Unroll dough; separate into 2 rectangles. Place rectangles over top of casserole, tucking corners into dish as needed (trim excess dough, if desired). Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until golden brown and edges are bubbly. Serves 2.
