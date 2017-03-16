Recipe of the Day: Cinnamon Pull-Apart Monkey Bread

CINNAMON PULL-APART BREAD
3 cans (7.5 ounces each) refrigerated buttermilk biscuits
3/4 cup granulated sugar
1 tablespoon ground cinnamon
1/2 cup butter or margarine, melted
ICING:
4 ounces cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup powdered sugar
2 tablespoons milk
Heat oven to 350 degrees.
Cut each biscuit into quarters. Mix granulated sugar and cinnamon in medium bowl. Add biscuit pieces, 1 at a time; toss to evenly coat.
Place half the biscuit pieces in 12-cup fluted tube pan sprayed with cooking spray; drizzle with half the butter. Repeat. Sprinkle with any remaining cinnamon sugar. Bake 40 to 45 minutes, or until toothpick inserted near center comes out clean and top is golden brown. Cool in pan 5 minutes; invert onto plate. Remove pan. Cool 10 minutes.
Beat cream cheese, powdered sugar and 1 tablespoon milk in small bowl with mixer until blended. Beat in remaining milk, if needed, for desired glazing consistency. Spread over warm bread.
