Recipe of the Day: Slow Cooker Pizza Casserole

SLOW COOKER PIZZA CASSEROLE

1 package (16 ounces) rigatoni or large tube pasta

1 1/2 pounds ground beef or turkey

1 small onion, chopped

4 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

2 cans (15 ounces each) pizza sauce

1 can (10 3/4 ounces) condensed cream of mushroom soup, undiluted

1 package (8 ounces) sliced pepperoni

Cook pasta according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a skillet, cook meat and onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain.

Drain pasta; place in a 5-quart slow cooker. Stir in the beef mixture, cheese, pizza sauce, soup and pepperoni. Cover and cook on low for 2-3 hours or until heated through. Yield: 14 servings.

Taste of Home's Holiday & Celebrations Cookbook Annual 2006

