Recipe of the Day: Slow Cooker Pizza Casserole

SLOW COOKER PIZZA CASSEROLE
1 package (16 ounces) rigatoni or large tube pasta
1 1/2 pounds ground beef or turkey
1 small onion, chopped
4 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
2 cans (15 ounces each) pizza sauce
1 can (10 3/4 ounces) condensed cream of mushroom soup, undiluted
1 package (8 ounces) sliced pepperoni
Cook pasta according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a skillet, cook meat and onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain.
Drain pasta; place in a 5-quart slow cooker. Stir in the beef mixture, cheese, pizza sauce, soup and pepperoni. Cover and cook on low for 2-3 hours or until heated through. Yield: 14 servings.
Comments