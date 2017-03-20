Recipe of the Day: Green Chile Cheddar Burger Foil Packs

GREEN CHILE CHEDDAR BURGER FOIL PACKS
1 pound extra-lean (at least 90 percent) ground beef
2 cans (4.5 ounces each) chopped mild green chiles
2 teaspoons chili powder
1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin
1 teaspoon salt
1 1/2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese (6 ounces)
1 1/2 cups frozen whole kernel sweet corn, thawed
2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
4 lime wedges
1. Heat gas or charcoal grill. Cut 4 (18-by-12-inch) sheets of heavy duty foil. Spray with cooking spray.
2. In medium bowl, mix beef, 1 can green chiles, chili powder, 1 teaspoon of the cumin, 3/4 teaspoon of the salt and 1 cup of the cheese until blended. Form into 4 patties about 1/2-inch thick.
In small bowl, mix corn, remaining can of green chiles, remaining 1/2 teaspoon cumin and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt.
3. Place beef patty on center of each sheet of foil. Scoop about 1/3 cup of corn mixture on top of each patty.
4 Bring up 2 sides of foil so edges meet. Seal edges, making tight 1/2-inch fold; fold again, allowing space for heat circulation and expansion. Fold other sides to seal.
5 Place packs on grill over medium heat. Cover grill; cook 8 minutes. Rotate packs 1/2 turn; cook 7 to 9 minutes longer, or until patties are no longer pink in center and meat thermometer inserted in center of patties reads 160 degrees. Remove packs from grill. Cut large X across top of each pack. Carefully fold back foil. Top each patty with 2 tablespoons cheese; garnish with cilantro and a lime wedge.
Got fresh sweet corn? Just cut the kernels off 2 ears of corn, and substitute for the frozen corn.
To make in oven, place packs on cookie sheet. Bake at 400 degrees 19 to 22 minutes, or until patties are no longer pink in center and meat thermometer inserted in center of patties reads 160 degrees.
Comments