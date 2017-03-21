Recipe of the Day: Beefy Tex-Mex Pizza

BEEFY TEX-MEX PIZZA
1/2 pound lean (at least 80 percent) ground beef
1 cup coarsely chopped onion
1 teaspoon chili powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 can (14.5 ounces) fire roasted diced tomatoes, undrained
1 can (4.5 ounces) chopped green chiles
1 can (11 ounces) refrigerated thin pizza crust
2 cups shredded Mexican cheese blend (8 ounces)
1 tablespoon ripe olives, if desired
2 tablespoons fresh cilantro leaves, if desired
Sour cream, if desired
Heat oven to 425 degrees. In 10-inch skillet, cook beef, onion, chili powder and salt over medium-high heat 5 to 7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until brown. Transfer to medium bowl, cover with foil; set aside.
Add tomatoes and chiles to skillet; heat to simmering over medium heat. Cook 6 to 8 minutes, pressing on tomatoes with spatula to break down, until sauce forms.
Meanwhile, spray rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray. Unroll pizza crust dough on baking sheet. Bake 10 minutes.
Spread tomato mixture over partially baked crust to within 1/4 inch of edges. Top with 1 cup of the cheese, then the beef mixture. Top with remaining 1 cup cheese and the olives. Bake 6 to 9 minutes, or until crust is golden brown and cheese is melted. Top with cilantro and sour cream. Serves 6.
