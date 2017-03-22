Food & Drink

March 22, 2017 8:00 AM

Recipe of the Day: Triple-Layer Mud Pie

TRIPLE-LAYER MUD PIE

3 ounces semi-sweet chocolate, melted

1/4 cup canned sweetened condensed milk

1 chocolate-cookie pie crust (6 ounces)

1/2 cup chopped pecans, toasted

2 packages (3.9 ounces each) chocolate flavor instant pudding

2 cups cold low-fat milk

1 tub (8 ounces) whipped topping, thawed, divided

Mix chocolate and condensed milk; pour into crust. Sprinkle with nuts.

Beat pudding mixes and milk with whisk 2 minutes; spoon 1 1/2 cups over nuts. Stir half the whipped topping into remaining pudding; spread over pudding layer in crust.

Top with remaining whipped topping. Refrigerate 3 hours.

Kraftrecipes.com

Related content

Food & Drink

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Making perfect pour-over coffee

View more video

Entertainment Videos