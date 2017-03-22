Recipe of the Day: Triple-Layer Mud Pie

TRIPLE-LAYER MUD PIE
3 ounces semi-sweet chocolate, melted
1/4 cup canned sweetened condensed milk
1 chocolate-cookie pie crust (6 ounces)
1/2 cup chopped pecans, toasted
2 packages (3.9 ounces each) chocolate flavor instant pudding
2 cups cold low-fat milk
1 tub (8 ounces) whipped topping, thawed, divided
Mix chocolate and condensed milk; pour into crust. Sprinkle with nuts.
Beat pudding mixes and milk with whisk 2 minutes; spoon 1 1/2 cups over nuts. Stir half the whipped topping into remaining pudding; spread over pudding layer in crust.
Top with remaining whipped topping. Refrigerate 3 hours.
Comments