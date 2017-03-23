Food & Drink

Recipe of the Day: Pull-Apart Coffee Cake

PULL-APART COFFEE CAKE

1 can (16.3 ounces) refrigerated buttermilk biscuits

1 package (3.4 ounces) vanilla flavor instant pudding

1 teaspoon orange zest

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1/4 cup cream cheese spread

1/4 cup powdered sugar

2 teaspoons milk

2 tablespoons chopped toasted pecans

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Separate biscuits; cut into quarters. Mix dry pudding mix, zest and cinnamon in medium bowl. Add biscuit pieces in small batches; toss to evenly coat. Drizzle with butter; toss lightly. Place in 9-inch round pan sprayed with cooking spray.

Bake 20 minutes. Cool 10 minutes. Remove from pan to wire rack; cool 10 minutes.

Microwave cream cheese spread in small microwaveable bowl on high 15 seconds; stir in sugar and milk. Drizzle over cake; sprinkle with nuts.

kraftrecipes.com

