Recipe of the Day: Pull-Apart Coffee Cake

PULL-APART COFFEE CAKE
1 can (16.3 ounces) refrigerated buttermilk biscuits
1 package (3.4 ounces) vanilla flavor instant pudding
1 teaspoon orange zest
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
2 tablespoons butter, melted
1/4 cup cream cheese spread
1/4 cup powdered sugar
2 teaspoons milk
2 tablespoons chopped toasted pecans
Heat oven to 350 degrees.
Separate biscuits; cut into quarters. Mix dry pudding mix, zest and cinnamon in medium bowl. Add biscuit pieces in small batches; toss to evenly coat. Drizzle with butter; toss lightly. Place in 9-inch round pan sprayed with cooking spray.
Bake 20 minutes. Cool 10 minutes. Remove from pan to wire rack; cool 10 minutes.
Microwave cream cheese spread in small microwaveable bowl on high 15 seconds; stir in sugar and milk. Drizzle over cake; sprinkle with nuts.
