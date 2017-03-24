Recipe of the Day: Slow-Cooker Hash Brown Egg Brunch

SLOW-COOKER HASH BROWN EGG BRUNCH
1 package (30 ounces) frozen shredded hash brown potatoes, thawed
1 pound bacon strips, cooked and crumbled
1 medium onion, chopped
1 medium green pepper, chopped
1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
12 large eggs
1 cup low-fat milk
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
In a greased 5-quart slow cooker, layer a third of each of the following: potatoes, bacon, onion, green pepper and cheese. Repeat layers twice.
In a large bowl, whisk eggs, milk, salt and pepper; pour over layers.
Cook, covered, on high 30 minutes. Reduce heat to low; cook, covered, 3 1/2 to 4 hours, or until a thermometer reads 160 degrees. Yield: 10 servings.
Taste of Home Everyday Slow Cooker & One Dish Recipes Annual 2008
Comments