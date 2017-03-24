Food & Drink

Recipe of the Day: Slow-Cooker Hash Brown Egg Brunch

SLOW-COOKER HASH BROWN EGG BRUNCH

1 package (30 ounces) frozen shredded hash brown potatoes, thawed

1 pound bacon strips, cooked and crumbled

1 medium onion, chopped

1 medium green pepper, chopped

1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

12 large eggs

1 cup low-fat milk

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

In a greased 5-quart slow cooker, layer a third of each of the following: potatoes, bacon, onion, green pepper and cheese. Repeat layers twice.

In a large bowl, whisk eggs, milk, salt and pepper; pour over layers.

Cook, covered, on high 30 minutes. Reduce heat to low; cook, covered, 3 1/2 to 4 hours, or until a thermometer reads 160 degrees. Yield: 10 servings.

Taste of Home Everyday Slow Cooker & One Dish Recipes Annual 2008

