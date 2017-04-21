You can make a better version of Starbucks’ new Unicorn Frappuccino at home

Dear Starbucks,
I’m crying inside. I didn’t get a chance to try your Unicorn Frappuccino. I gave up after driving to two Starbucks locations — both were sold out. It was a real bummer, but I decided to dry my tears and make my own. Your drink looked really fun, but I’m not sure the world was ready for a mango-flavored drink that turns from sweet to sour with a few stirs.
The bigger question is: Do unicorns like mango? (That was a bad joke.) My unicorn drink, however, is pretty good. It’s made with low-carb ice cream, soy milk, strawberries, blueberries, food coloring, pink sprinkles and ice.
I’m passing along the recipe just in case you want to produce a healthier version of your unicorn drink.
Cheers,
Cara Anthony
P.S. I believe in unicorns.
Cara Anthony is a reporter at the Belleville News-Democrat. In an occasional column, she will discuss life as a first time mom, millennial drama and magical drinks.
Cara’s DYI Unicorn Frappuccino
Here’s what you’ll need to make a healthier version of the Unicorn Frappuccino. Before you start, grab your blender, a spoon, three bowls, a straw and, of course, a glass.
6 scoops of vanilla low-carb ice cream
2/3 cup of soy milk
Handful of strawberries
Handful of blueberries
Neon pink and blue food coloring
Pink sugar sprinkles
Ice
Reddi-wip or make your whipped cream
1. You’ll need to make a bowl of pink ice cream and a bowl of blue. Let’s start with pink. Put three scoops of ice cream into the blender, add 2/3 cup of soy milk and strawberries.
2. Blend, then pour into bowl. Add six drops of neon pink food coloring to the mixture. Stir and set aside. You can always add more food coloring if the color isn’t bright enough.
3. Now it’s time to make blue ice cream! Put three scoops of ice cream into the blender, add 2/3 cup of soy milk and blueberries.
4. Blend then pour into bowl. Add six drops of neon blue food coloring to the mixture. Stir and set aside.
5. For the first layer, pour the pink mixture into a glass or mason jar. Next, add a layer of blue ice cream, then top it off with another layer of pink ice cream.
6. Add a generous amount of whipped cream on top and pink sprinkles.
7. Enjoy!
