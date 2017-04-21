You can make a better version of Starbucks’ new Unicorn Frappuccino at home

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:27 How to make Starbucks' new Unicorn Frappuccino — but better Pause 6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded. 2:40 Mother talks about daughter's heroin death 0:58 O'Fallon MotoMart robbery footage 2:05 Hyatt Place problems in Arkansas, so what about the one here? 4:57 Belleville City Clerk Dallas Cook discusses public safety ahead of mayoral election 3:04 St. Clair County State's Attorney Brendan Kelly sues drug companies 1:44 Belleville West pitcher Jack Lanxon talks win over Granite City 0:35 Double homicide at East St. Louis salon 2:34 Christina Jones talks about winning teen talent competition Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Starbucks' new Unicorn Frappuccino may be hard to find, but you can make a healthier, better-tasting version at home.