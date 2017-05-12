Food & Drink

May 12, 2017 10:00 AM

Recipe of the Day: Alton Brown’s ‘Instant’ Pancake Mix

By Suzanne Boyle

sboyle@bnd.com

ALTON BROWN’S ‘INSTANT’ PANCAKE MIX

6 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda (check expiration date first)

3 teaspoons baking powder

1 tablespoon kosher salt

2 tablespoons sugar

Combine all of the ingredients in a lidded container. Shake to mix.

Use the mix within 3 months.

ALTON BROWN PANCAKES

2 eggs, separated

2 cups buttermilk*

4 tablespoons melted butter

2 cups pancake mix, recipe above

1 stick butter, for greasing the pan

2 cups fresh fruit, such as blueberries, if desired

Heat an electric griddle or frying pan to 350 degrees. Heat oven to 200 degrees.

Whisk together the egg whites and the buttermilk* in a small bowl.

In another bowl, whisk the egg yolks with the melted butter. (You can make your own buttermilk by putting 2 tablespoons lemon juice or white vinegar in a glass measuring cup. Add milk to 2-cup line. Stir and let sit on counter at least 10 minutes.)

Combine the buttermilk mixture with the egg yolk mixture in a large mixing bowl and whisk together until thoroughly combined. Pour the liquid ingredients on top of the pancake mix. Using a whisk, mix the batter just enough to bring it together. Don't try to work all the lumps out.

Check to see that the griddle is hot by placing a few drops of water onto to the griddle. The griddle is ready if the water dances across the surface.

Lightly butter the griddle. Wipe off thoroughly with a paper towel. (No butter should be visible.)

Gently ladle the pancake batter onto the griddle and sprinkle on fruit if desired. When bubbles begin to set around the edges of the pancake and the griddle-side of the cake is golden, gently flip the pancakes. Continue to cook 2 to 3 minutes or until the pancake is set.

Serve immediately or remove to a towel-lined baking sheet and cover with a towel. Hold in a warm place for 20 to 30 minutes.

Alton Brown

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

How to make Starbucks' new Unicorn Frappuccino — but better

How to make Starbucks' new Unicorn Frappuccino — but better 3:27

How to make Starbucks' new Unicorn Frappuccino — but better
Making perfect pour-over coffee 1:10

Making perfect pour-over coffee
How to cook a championship steak according to a grill master 2:41

How to cook a championship steak according to a grill master

View More Video

Entertainment Videos