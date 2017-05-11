Food & Drink

May 11, 2017 2:48 PM

Recipe of the Day: Kristin Chenoweth’s Green Bean Salad

By Suzanne Boyle

KRISTIN CHENOWETH’S ROASTED GREEN BEAN SALAD

Actress and Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth appeared on “The Chew” and helped Clinton Kelly make this Roasted Green Bean Salad.

1 pound green beans, trimmed

1 shallot, peeled and cut into slices keeping the root end intact

2 cloves garlic, smashed

1/4 cup olive oil (plus 1 tablespoon)

3 tablespoons sherry vinegar

1/4 cup dried cranberries

1/4 cup slivered almonds, toasted (to garnish)

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Toss together the green beans, shallots, 1 tablespoon olive oil and black pepper in a large bowl. Spread out onto a parchment paper-lined baking sheet and bake 20 to 25 minutes.

Add the 1/4-cup olive oil to a pan and warm over medium heat. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, about 2 to 3 minutes.

Pour garlic-infused olive oil into a bowl. Add the sherry vinegar, some black pepper and salt and whisk together. Add the green beans to the bowl and whisk together.

Finally, add the almonds and the dried cranberries.

thechew.com

