Recipe of the Day: Jimmy Fallon’s Penne With Pancetta

JIMMY FALLON’S PENNE WITH PANCETTA, ONION AND TOMATO
This is a favorite pasta dish of Late Night host Jimmy Fallon from Boston-based chef Michael Schlow.
8 ounces penne
1⁄4 cup olive oil
1 small garlic clove, sliced thin
1⁄2 cup diced pancetta or 1⁄2 cup bacon, cooked but not drained
1⁄2 cup thin sliced onion
1 pinch chopped fresh rosemary
2 large pinches kosher salt
Fresh pepper, 2 grinds
1 pinch crushed red pepper
2 1⁄2 cups crushed tomatoes
1 tablespoon butter
1⁄4 cup chopped parsley
1⁄4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add penne and cook until al dente, about 10 minutes. Drain.
While pasta is cooking, heat oil in a large saute pan. Add garlic and saute until golden. Add pancetta (or bacon) and onions. Saute for 3-4 minutes, or until onions are soft. Add rosemary, salt, black pepper and crushed red pepper and stir for 30 seconds. Add tomatoes and simmer for 6-7 minutes. Swirl butter into sauce.
Add drained pasta to sauce and cook over low heat for 2 minutes, or until sauce is slightly absorbed by the pasta. Sprinkle in parsley and cheese. Toss together and serve. Makes 2 servings.
