Alton Brown’s Perfect Guacamole
Alton Brown’s Perfect Guacamole Altonbrown.com Food Network
Alton Brown’s Perfect Guacamole Altonbrown.com Food Network

Food & Drink

May 25, 2017 1:49 PM

Recipe of the Day: Alton Brown’s Perfect Guacamole

By Suzanne Boyle

sboyle@bnd.com

ALTON BROWN’S PERFECT GUACAMOLE

1 lime, juiced

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon cayenne

1/2 medium onion, diced

1/2 jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced

2 Roma tomatoes, seeded and diced

1 tablespoon chopped cilantro

1 clove garlic, minced

In a large bowl place the scooped avocado pulp and lime juice, toss to coat.

Drain, and reserve the lime juice, after all of the avocados have been coated.

Using a potato masher add the salt, cumin, and cayenne and mash. Then, fold in the onions, tomatoes, cilantro and garlic. Add 1 tablespoon of the reserved lime juice. Let sit at room temperature for 1 hour and then serve.

Alton Brown/Food Network

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

How to make Starbucks' new Unicorn Frappuccino — but better

How to make Starbucks' new Unicorn Frappuccino — but better 3:27

How to make Starbucks' new Unicorn Frappuccino — but better
Making perfect pour-over coffee 1:10

Making perfect pour-over coffee
How to cook a championship steak according to a grill master 2:41

How to cook a championship steak according to a grill master

View More Video

Entertainment Videos