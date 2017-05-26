Cake Boss Buddy Valastro made Strawberry Toaster Pastries on the Rachael Ray Show in February 2016.
Recipe of the Day: Cake Boss’s Strawberry Toaster Pastry

By Suzanne Boyle

CAKE BOSS’S STRAWBERRY TOASTER PASTRY

Cake Boss Buddy Valastro made this recipe on the Rachael Ray Show in February 2016.

All-purpose flour, for dusting

2 rounds refrigerated pie crust dough (from one 14.1-ounce package)

Strawberry jam

1 large egg

1 cup confectioners’ sugar

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Kosher salt

Sprinkles, optional

Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Line the baking sheet with aluminum foil or parchment paper.

Lightly flour a work surface and unroll the pie crusts. Lightly flour a rolling pin and roll over the crusts with the rolling pin a few times to smooth and stretch the dough. Cut each round of pie dough into twelve 2-inch by 3-inch rectangles, discarding the rounded pieces of dough remaining on the edges.

Transfer 6 of the rectangles to a baking sheet and fill with 1 1/2 teaspoons of the strawberry jam. Lightly spread the jam with the back of a teaspoon or a rubber spatula, leaving a slim border around the edges of the dough.

Beat the egg in a small bowl and add about 1 tablespoon water. Brush the edges of the dough with the beaten egg, and top with another sheet of dough. Press down with the tines of a fork to seal.

Bake until lightly golden brown and flaky, 12-14 minutes. Remove the sheet from the oven and let pastry cool slightly.

Meanwhile, put the confectioners’ sugar, 3 teaspoons of water, the vanilla extract and a small pinch salt in a small bowl, and stir together. Drizzle the glaze onto the tarts, and top with a scattering of sprinkles, if desired. Makes 12 small pastries.

