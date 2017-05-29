Recipe of the Day: Muffin Tin Tamale Cakes

MUFFIN TIN TAMALE CAKES
2 packages (8 1/2 ounces each) corn bread/muffin mix
1 can (14 3/4 ounces) cream-style corn
2 large eggs, lightly beaten
1 1/2 cups (6 ounces) shredded reduced-fat Mexican cheese blend, divided
1 1/2 cups chopped cooked chicken breast
3/4 cup red enchilada sauce
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a large bowl, combine muffin mix, corn and eggs; stir just until moistened. Stir in 1 cup cheese.
In another bowl, toss chicken with enchilada sauce.
Fill each of 24 foil-lined muffin cups with 2 tablespoons batter. Place 1 tablespoon chicken mixture into center of each; cover with about 1 tablespoon batter.
Bake 13-15 minutes, or until golden brown. Sprinkle tops with remaining cheese. Bake 3-5 minutes longer, or until cheese is melted. Cool 5 minutes before removing from pan to wire racks. Serve warm. Refrigerate leftovers. Yield: 2 dozen.
