Muffin Tin Tamale Cakes
Muffin Tin Tamale Cakes Taste of Home
Muffin Tin Tamale Cakes Taste of Home

Food & Drink

May 29, 2017 12:00 PM

Recipe of the Day: Muffin Tin Tamale Cakes

By Suzanne Boyle

sboyle@bnd.com

MUFFIN TIN TAMALE CAKES

2 packages (8 1/2 ounces each) corn bread/muffin mix

1 can (14 3/4 ounces) cream-style corn

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 1/2 cups (6 ounces) shredded reduced-fat Mexican cheese blend, divided

1 1/2 cups chopped cooked chicken breast

3/4 cup red enchilada sauce

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a large bowl, combine muffin mix, corn and eggs; stir just until moistened. Stir in 1 cup cheese.

In another bowl, toss chicken with enchilada sauce.

Fill each of 24 foil-lined muffin cups with 2 tablespoons batter. Place 1 tablespoon chicken mixture into center of each; cover with about 1 tablespoon batter.

Bake 13-15 minutes, or until golden brown. Sprinkle tops with remaining cheese. Bake 3-5 minutes longer, or until cheese is melted. Cool 5 minutes before removing from pan to wire racks. Serve warm. Refrigerate leftovers. Yield: 2 dozen.

Taste of Home September/October 2015

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

How to make Starbucks' new Unicorn Frappuccino — but better

How to make Starbucks' new Unicorn Frappuccino — but better 3:27

How to make Starbucks' new Unicorn Frappuccino — but better
Making perfect pour-over coffee 1:10

Making perfect pour-over coffee
How to cook a championship steak according to a grill master 2:41

How to cook a championship steak according to a grill master

View More Video

Entertainment Videos