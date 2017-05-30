Recipe of the Day: Nigella’s Easy Sticky-Toffee Dessert

Easy Sticky-Toffee Dessert
May 30, 2017 10:00 AM

Scant 1/3 cup dark brown sugar, packed

1 cup plus 2 tablespoons self-rising flour

1/2 cup whole milk

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted

3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons chopped, rolled dates

3/4 cup dark brown sugar, packed

About 2 tablespoons unsalted butter in little blobs

2 1/4 cups boiling water

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees and butter a 1 1/2-quart capacity baking dish.

Combine the sugar with the flour in a large bowl. Pour the milk into a measuring cup, beat in the egg, vanilla and melted butter and then pour this mixture over the sugar and flour, stirring — just with a wooden spoon — to combine. Fold in the dates then scrape into the prepared baking dish. Don’t worry if it doesn’t look very full: it will do by the time it cooks.

Sprinkle over the sugar for the sauce and dot with the butter. Pour over the boiling water (yes really!) and transfer to the oven. Set the timer for 45 minutes, though you might find the dessert needs 5 or 10 minutes more. The top of the dessert should be springy and spongy when it’s cooked; underneath, the butter, dark brown sugar and boiling water will have turned into a rich, sticky sauce. Serve with vanilla ice cream, crème fraîche or heavy or light cream as you wish.

Nigella Lawson

